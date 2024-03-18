How many people do you think sit in a car in the morning rush hour in Debrecen?

The Debrecen Regional Transport Association (DERKE – Debreceni Regionális Közlekedési Egyesület) counted how many people sit in passenger cars in Debrecen during the morning rush hour.



The transport association provided help for a student academic thesis, in which the number of people sitting in cars was counted on the entrance section of Böszörményi Street (between the gas station and the first traffic light) in Debrecen, on March 13, 2024, between 6:00 and 8:00 a.m.

During the two hours, a total of 2,274 cars arrived, of which 1,423 cars had only one person sitting in them, the driver. There were 718 cars with two people, 117 cars with three people, 15 cars with four people and we saw only one car with five people.

Böszörményi Road was chosen as the measurement site because it is the busiest entrance road in Debrecen.

Measurement conditions and experience:

It was raining, but that didn’t bother the surveyors.

Some of the cars have tinted windows at the back, so the passengers sitting in the back of these cars could not always be seen. In these cases, they counted as many passengers as they saw.

Only cars that belong to the passenger vehicle category and are capable of transporting a maximum of 7 people were counted.

Small children were also counted as one person, even though according to the driving rules, two children under the age of 10 are considered one person.

Most of the cases where two or more people are sitting in the car were in the most conceptual peak period.

Compared to previous similar representative measurements, they received a higher average value, the reason being that we were specifically interested in the peak period value.

The final result was 1.44 people/car. On average, this number of people traveled to Debrecen in a car in the morning.

Source: DERKE – Debreceni Regionális Közlekedési Egyesület Facebbok page.

Picture: illustration.