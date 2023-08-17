Flower Carnival: there will be traffic restrictions at many locations in Debrecen

According to the police, motorists can expect temporary traffic restrictions on August 20, 2023 at the following places and times in order to ensure the smooth running of the Debrecen Flower Carnival and its accompanying events:

On August 20, 2023 – until the carnival procession has passed – from 6:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Petőfi square from Erzsébet utca to Holló János utca, on Piac utca, from Holló János utca to Kossuth tér, on Kossuth tér, on Kálvin tér, on Péterfia utca from Kálvin tér to Hunyadi utca, and on Hatvan utca from Kossuth tér to Pásti utca, all vehicle traffic is prohibited. On August 20, 2023 – until the carnival procession has passed – from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., all vehicle traffic is prohibited on the section of Szent Anna utca between Piac utca and Sumen utca, and on the section of Miklós utca between Piac utca and Antall József utca. Anticipated on August 20, 2023 – until the carnival procession has passed – from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the section of Arany János utca between Piac utca and Antall József utca, on the section of Kossuth utca between Sas utca and Piac utca and on Széchenyi utca between Piac utca and Nyugati utca all vehicle traffic is prohibited. On August 20, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., all vehicle traffic is prohibited on the Déri tér service road, from Múzeum utca to Perényi utca. Expectedly on August 20, 2023 – until the carnival procession has passed – from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Bethlen utca from Hatvan utca to Hunyadi utca, on Hunyadi utca from Péterfia utca to Bethlen utca, on Mester utca from Csemete utca to Bethlen utca, on Honvéd utca from Bethlen utca to Péterfia utca and Viola utca, all vehicle traffic is prohibited on Bethlen utca from Hunyadi utca to Honvéd utca. On August 20, 2023, until the carnival parade has passed, all vehicle traffic will be prohibited on the University Avenue from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. On August 20, 2023, until the carnival procession has passed, all vehicle traffic will be prohibited on the section of Bethlen utca between Hunyadi utca and Honvéd utca, as well as Egyteme súgárút, Honvéd utca and Füredi utca, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. On Füredi út, the section between Nádor utca – Egyetem boulevard and Bem tér – Egyetem boulevard is closed to all vehicles until the carnival procession has passed. On August 20, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 20, all vehicle traffic is prohibited on the section of Ibolya utca between Bethlen utca and Libakert utca, the section between Thomas Mann utca Interspar entrance and Egyetem boulevard, and Komlóssy utca. Only the vehicles of those who have a special permit and those who live there are allowed to drive in the prohibited area. On August 20, 2023, the section between Nagyerdei körút, Simonyi utca and Egyetem square will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until the carnival parade has passed. Pedestrian traffic will not be restricted, tram traffic will be restricted from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. On August 20, 2023, the section between Nagyerdei körút, Pallagi út and University Square will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. until the carnival procession has passed. Pedestrian traffic will not be restricted, tram traffic will be restricted from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The intersection of Pallagi út and Nagyerdei körút will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on August 20, 2023. Pedestrian traffic will not be restricted, tram traffic will be restricted from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On August 20, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. until the passing of the carnival procession until 1:00 p.m., the section of Dóczi József utca between Békéssy Béla utca and University square is prohibited for all vehicles, except those with a permit. You can leave the university area at gate number 1 in the direction of Békéssy Béla utca. Pedestrian traffic will be restricted from the intersection of Dóczy József utca – Martonfalvi utca to the intersection of Dóczy József utca – Komlóssy utca. On August 19, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. the following day, all vehicle traffic is prohibited on the section of Nagyerdei körút, Pallagi út and Ady Endre boulevard. Only vehicles with a special permit may wait or drive in the closed area. Pedestrian traffic will not be restricted, DKV Zrt.’s public transport vehicles may pass through the road section until the closure on August 19, 2023.

Prohibitions on stopping and waiting: