Dozens of Hungarian employees were laid off by CATL in Debrecen

CATL in Debrecen has laid off dozens of already contracted Hungarian workers, potentially replacing them with employees from China.

The situation around CATL’s Debrecen factory is becoming increasingly unclear. Rumors recently surfaced that the company might suspend the investment of its second factory unit in Debrecen, although these were quickly denied. Now, however, new troubling information has come to light. According to Telex, citing five independent sources — including current and former employees of the company — the Chinese battery manufacturer CATL, currently building a factory in Debrecen, has dismissed several dozen of its Hungarian employees over the past week.

According to the report, the company first let go of trial-period employees in various positions, and later also dismissed those on indefinite contracts who had already completed their probation period — including some who had been working there for six months to a year. No official reason was given. One of the affected former employees said they were told that “given the current market environment, Chinese professionals are needed.”

The layoffs have so far affected between 50 and 100 people, and the number could continue to grow. The dismissals came as a surprise not only to the Hungarian employees but also to some of their Chinese colleagues. Reportedly, Chinese workers who protested the decision were also let go alongside the Hungarian staff.