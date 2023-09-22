Zoltán Bálint Daróczy, professor emeritus of the University of Debrecen, passed away

Bálint Zoltán Daróczy, mathematician, full member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Széchenyi Prize-winning professor emeritus of the University of Debrecen, rector of the former Lajos Kossuth University, recipient of numerous high-ranking awards and domestic and foreign recognitions, passed away at the age of 86.

In addition to his academic career, he also actively participated in political life following the regime change. In the parliamentary election of 1990, he won a mandate from the regional list of the Hungarian Socialist Party in Hajdú-Bihar County. Four years later, he won one of the individual districts in Debrecen and became a member of parliament again.

He maintained not only professional but also intimate human relations with his students and colleagues. He managed the communities entrusted to his leadership with great empathy and competence and helped the lives of all of us with his advice and love. His reading, education, openness and knowledge were exemplary for all of us. With his death, the University of Debrecen lost an excellent lecturer, researcher and spiritual leader.

(unideb.hu)