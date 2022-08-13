The Country’s Best Press Photos Exhibited on Csapó Street in Debrecen

An open-air exhibition of award-winning artworks from the Hungarian Press Photo Contest opened on Csapó street in Debrecen. The collection can be visited in the pedestrian section until August 31st.

Each year, the entries submitted to the competition are judged by a jury of prestigious Hungarian and foreign experts. Judging is traditionally open to the public and can be followed both on the internet and on site. The exhibition, compiled from the prize-winning pictures and other photos submitted by the exhibition director, is a highly prestigious professional event that attracts many visitors every year and can now be seen in Debrecen as well. The jury selected the winning photographs from among 2,305 entries.



At the exhibition, you can also see the sports series High-light by István Derencsényi, photojournalist from Debrecen.



Photo: Debrecen Municipality