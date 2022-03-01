Prosecution charges the man who attacked police with the bayonet

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man from Borsod at the Miskolc Tribunal for attempting to assassinate an official who attacked the police who wanted to produce him, the Acting Attorney General of the Central Investigation Prosecutor’s Office told MTI on Tuesday.

In a statement, Pál Fürcht wrote that in December 2021, the police wanted to interrogate the man from Borsod as a suspect in several criminal cases, so they appeared at his residence to produce him.

According to the indictment, the man resisted police action, tried to escape, and then attacked the lawfully acting police officers with a 25-centimeter-blade bayonet. The man first stabbed one of the policemen’s neck and then made a stabbing motion toward his chest.

After the man was arrested, the investigating prosecutor’s office ordered his detention, interrogated him as a suspect, and successfully applied for an arrest warrant.

Paul Fürcht wrote that the man, who is still in custody, suffers from mental illness, his illness has been untreated for years because he intentionally left his medicine. The middle-aged man was severely limited in his ability to recognize the consequences of his actions.

In the indictment, the prosecution proposed a prison sentence be enforced. The offense charged against the offender is punishable by ten to twenty years’ imprisonment or life imprisonment.

The arrest of the man was ordered by the District Court of Debrecen on December 16, 2021, which designated the Judicial Monitoring and Healing Institute as the place of the coercive measure. Dénes Dobó, a spokesman for the Debrecen General Court, told MTI at the time that the police used physical coercion against the man after the bayonet-piercing movements and then produced them. Two police officers suffered minor injuries during the operation.

