A series of crimes at night in Hajdú-Bihar country – police video

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office charged two men with the arbitrary seizure of a vehicle and other crimes. One of them committed seven crimes in a single night, while his partner helped him take a truck.

On January 22, 2021, at the home of his acquaintance in Berekböszörmény, the 24-year-old defendant took advantage of the fact that the host was talking and stealing the centrifuge worth 20,000 forints. He took the device to an acquaintance who did not buy it. While he was here, he stole two cell phones from the house. The absence of one of the devices was noticed in time, so the man returned it. The stolen centrifuge and the other cell phone were found by police and returned to their owners.

The drunk and unlicensed man asked the older perpetrator to take him to Komadi a few hours later. The younger falsely claimed they had lent him the truck, so they set off. Along the way, the young man said he had not received permission to use it. The driver then stopped and got out while the young man sat in the driver’s seat but could not speed up the vehicle. At that time, the older man helped handle the transmission, thereby helping to take the truck away.

The man traveled nearly five miles in the truck as he drifted in a bend and crashed into the wall of the ditch. He then took a bag, cash, and tools with him. It caused 350,000 forints of damage to the owner of the vehicle, and more than 100,000 forints of damage to the owners of the movables, which was not recovered.

The man later noticed a car parked in front of the house in Magyarhomorog, which also contained the ignition key. He started but was stopped by the police, so the victim got the vehicle back unharmed. A separate criminal case was initiated against the man for drunk driving, and an infringement procedure was initiated for further violations.

The Berettyóújfalu District Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted the arbitrary seizure of 2 ordinary vehicles and 5 other classified thefts against a particularly recidivist younger man, while a criminal offense was committed against the arbitrary seizure of a vehicle committed as an auxiliary.

The district prosecutor’s office filed a motion to impose an additional sentence of imprisonment and disqualification from public affairs, and the court upheld the civil law claims of the victims.

ugyeszseg.hu

Picture: illustration.