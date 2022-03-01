The construction of a new nursery started in Debrecen-Józsa

A nursery for 96 young children is being built in Felsőjózsa.

Among those living here, there are more families with small children than the average in Debrecen. At present, Jossa does not have any crèche capacity, so there is a great need for this facility. The nursery on Pál Gönczy Street will have 96 seats.

The net value of the investment is HUF 600 million, which is significantly supported by the European Union.

A similar institution is needed in Alsójózs, and nursery investment is currently being prepared.

Preparations are underway for the construction of five new crèches in Debrecen. The first of these will be implemented in Józsa, Gönczy Pál Street, with lightweight technology, which will allow for a relatively fast implementation. The contractor took over the work area on February 1, 2022, and the new nursery is due to be completed by December of this year.

debreceninap.hu