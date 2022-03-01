People over the age of 65 can go to the thermal baths in Debrecen free of charge five times a year

Persons over the age of 65 can use the services of the Nagyerdei Spa or the Kerekestelep Strandfürdő 5 times a year free of charge.

The free spa ticket can only be used at the service provider of your choice until 15 December. Due to the emergency situation, the 5 suitable free spa passes provided by the local government could not be used or only partially used by the elderly in 2020, as the spas were closed due to the emergency situation, and after their reopening, the elderly used it negligently to protect their health.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: bath Debrecen-Kerekestelep.