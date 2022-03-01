Szijjártó: Hungary supports Ukraine’s accession to the EU

Hungary supports the initiative launched by eight EU member states to promote Ukraine’s European integration, the foreign affairs minister said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Péter Szijjártó explained in the video that the presidents of the three Baltic countries, as well as Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Slovenia, have initiated that Ukraine is granted candidate status from the EU as soon as possible and that discussions on accession should begin as soon as possible.

The Hungarian people do not want a war, so Hungary will give Ukraine all the help it needs to promote peace, he said, stressing that Hungary, therefore, supports this initiative and urges the Brussels institutions to put the motion on the agenda.

He added that he had notified the Polish and Lithuanian foreign ministers of the support on Tuesday.

The minister stressed on the sixth day of the Russo-Ukrainian war that the government would do everything in its power to protect Hungary and the Hungarian people from the war conflict and to prevent Hungary from “drifting into this war.”

However, Hungary stands in solidarity with Ukraine, stands up for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, receives and cares for war refugees from Ukraine, and urges talks between Ukrainians and Russians, which began on Monday. “We pray that these will continue as soon as possible and bring results as soon as possible,” he said.

He added: Hungary supports all initiatives that provide peaceful assistance to Ukraine, because the sooner there is peace, the fewer the dead will be and the fewer people will have to leave their homeland.

