Fundraising for Refugees at the University of Debrecen

Fundraising for Transcarpathian refugees began yesterday.

The first day was so successful that due to lack of space, the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service has to deliver the first dose of donation on Wednesday instead of Friday.

Donations can be submitted at the following places each week from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:



• Debrecen, Böszörményi út Campus, MÉK HÖK office, MÉK building “A” opposite the main gate

• Debrecen, University Square Campus, DEHÖK office, Kossuth Lajos II College basement

• Debrecen, Clinical Campus, Medical HÖK Office, Lajos Markusovszky College III

• Debrecen, Kassai út Campus, ÁJK HÖK office, ÁJK faculty building C / 214

• Hajdúböszörmény Campus, the reception of the KYGYK College, 4220 Hajdúböszörmény, Désány István utca 1-9.

• Nyíregyháza Campus, EC College portal, 4400 Nyíregyháza, Bethlen Gábor utca 58-60.

• Szolnok Campus, the gate of the educational building, 5000 Szolnok Tiszaligeti sétány 14.

unideb.hu

pixabay