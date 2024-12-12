DKV to discontinue ticket and pass vending machines

Debrecen’s public transport company, DKV Zrt., has announced the permanent discontinuation of its ticket and pass vending machines, effective Sunday, December 15, 2024.

This move aligns with the increasing preference for digital ticketing, as over 70% of passengers now use electronic tickets or passes for their journeys.

Passengers can conveniently purchase tickets and passes online at www.dkvejegy.hu or by scanning the QR codes displayed on DKV vehicles. The company highlights the advantages of this digital transition, offering a faster, more convenient, and queue-free experience for its customers.

With this change, DKV encourages all passengers to embrace the ease and efficiency of electronic ticketing.

(DKV)

