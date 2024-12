Construction work is being carried out near the “Ipari Park, Bejáró Út” bus stop in the direction of Kishegyesi Road.

During the construction, from the start of operations on Thursday, December 12, 2024, until the end of operations on Monday, December 16, 2024, bus routes 46, 46H, 46Y, and 146 heading toward Nagyállomás will not stop at the affected bus stop.

It is not possible to establish a temporary stop in the area.

(Debreceni Nap)