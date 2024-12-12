Human trafficking and sexual violence in Hajdú-Bihar: criminal circle expands

Hajdú-Bihar County police apprehended members of a criminal organization involved in human trafficking and sexual assault in September of this year.

During the investigation, law enforcement identified another man and arrested him at his home in Hajdúhadház on Tuesday morning.

Previously, in late September, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters had conducted a coordinated operation, arresting six individuals and taking them into custody on charges of human trafficking and sexual assault.

As a result of a comprehensive investigation, detectives identified another perpetrator who is suspected of forcing a 13-year-old girl into sexual activities and selling her to unknown men for money. The investigation also revealed that the 29-year-old man had raped the victim during the summer.

A coordinated operation was carried out to apprehend him. Early Tuesday morning, officers from the Cívis Public Order Support Unit conducted a raid in Hajdúhadház. The man was interrogated on charges of human trafficking and sexual assault, then taken into custody, and a request for his arrest was made.

(police.hu)