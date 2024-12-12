First Shein store opened in Hungary

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on First Shein store opened in Hungary

At noon on December 10th, 2024, SHEIN’s first store in Hungary was ceremoniously opened in Budapest’s Sugár Shopping Center, Örs vezér square.

According to the press, the popular global fashion brand, which until now was mainly known for its online platforms, entered the domestic retail market with this step, although for now only in the form of a pop-up store. The range also includes clothing, shoes, accessories and home decoration products in line with the latest trends. The prices were kept at the usual level in the SHEIN online store.

24.hu
pixabay

Related Posts

Forest Offices – Construction Work Started

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Vitesco Technologies’ plant in Debrecen will create 450 new jobs

Bácsi Éva

Socialists Call on Government to Tap EUR 1 BN in EU Wage Subsidies

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Rákóczi utca

75 m2 flat for rent
300 000 Ft

Debrecen, Weszprémi utca

20 m2 flat for rent
220 000 Ft

Debrecen, Hal köz - Homy flat in the Center

38 m2 flat for rent
200 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *