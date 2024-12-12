First Shein store opened in Hungary

At noon on December 10th, 2024, SHEIN’s first store in Hungary was ceremoniously opened in Budapest’s Sugár Shopping Center, Örs vezér square.

According to the press, the popular global fashion brand, which until now was mainly known for its online platforms, entered the domestic retail market with this step, although for now only in the form of a pop-up store. The range also includes clothing, shoes, accessories and home decoration products in line with the latest trends. The prices were kept at the usual level in the SHEIN online store.

