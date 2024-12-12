Problems occurred with Facebook and Instagram

Interruptions could be experienced in the operation of Instagram and Facebook under the auspices of Meta, both on mobile and desktop computers. Yesterday evening, around 7:15 p.m., none of the pages were loading, or if they were, they were very slow.

Messenger couldn’t be used perfectly either, yesterday evening users couldn’t send messages.

The problem is already clearly visible on Downdetector, the number of error messages has skyrocketed in our region for both platforms. Moreover, the error does not only affect Hungary, it seems to be global.


