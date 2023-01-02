A little boy became the first baby of 2023 in Debrecen

Hunor was the firstborn in 2023 at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen. The baby boy was born on January 1st at 0:12.

Hunor was born on the first day of the new year weighing 2760 grams and 47 centimeters. The little boy is completely healthy, he was delivered by cesarean section at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

The baby’s father was also present when the baby was born. Hunor is the second child of the Hajdúhadháza family.

In 2022, 5,152 newborns were delivered at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen.

unideb.hu