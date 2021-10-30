Palkovics Discusses Bilateral Economic Ties in Baden-Württemberg

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Palkovics Discusses Bilateral Economic Ties in Baden-Württemberg

László Palkovics, Hungary’s minister of innovation and technology, had talks in Stuttgart with senior officials of Baden-Württemberg focusing on key areas of bilateral cooperation such as car making and further opportunities in research and development.

In a statement, the innovation and technology ministry said that Palkovics, who is co-leader of the Hungary-Baden-Württemberg mixed economic committee, met Wolfgang Reinhart, deputy speaker of Baden-Württemberg’s parliament, and Hans-Ulrich Rülke, group leader of the local chapter of the FDP party. Baden-Württemberg, among Germany’s provinces, is the second largest partner for Hungary in terms of trade turnover and the third largest investor in Hungary. In 2020 alone, 25 companies from Baden-Württemberg completed investment projects helping retain over 20,000 jobs in Hungary, the ministry’s statement said.

 

hungarymatters.hu

Related Posts

Jobless Rate 4.0% in September, 3.9% in Q3

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Szijjártó: Hungary Continuously Building Strategic Capabilities

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Wages Grow 8.9% in August

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *