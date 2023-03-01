Training Courses For Small Businesses Launched in Debrecen

This year, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) employing a minimum of 20 people in Debrecen can apply for three training courses in the series of business development programs, Lajos Barcsa, deputy mayor responsible for the economy, said at the press conference presenting the new courses on Tuesday. Lajos Barcsa emphasized that it is extremely important for the city that SMEs can continuously develop, and these businesses are supported through EDC Nonprofit Kft. in order to be successful.

He pointed out that despite the fact that large multinational companies come to Debrecen, small and medium-sized enterprises provide the backbone of employment in the city, but this ratio is also two-thirds nationally. The deputy mayor added that for years the city has been asking businesses what breaking point they see, in what areas they would like to gain more knowledge, and this year, the companies indicated efficiency improvement, energy efficiency and marketing.

Zsolt Harsányi, head of business development at EDC Debrecen, said that the interest in the training courses started last year was also high, about 20 companies applied for each one, he said. Explaining this year’s opportunities, he said: the purpose of the Conscious Enterprises training is to enable businesses to use as many tools as possible related to strategic thinking, such as making forecasts. The Digital Enterprises course also covers the areas of cyber security, data protection, and IT service management, and the essence of the People-Centered Enterprise training is to strengthen companies where employees like to work.

Photo: Facebook/Lajos Barcsa

debreceninap.hu