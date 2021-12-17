Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault – The Actor Denies Claims

Two women accuse Sex and New York star Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Biget, of sexual harassment.

The women told The Hollywood Reporter under a pseudonym what happened to them, the article was reviewed by Telex.

Zoe, now 40, said that Noth, then 49, had twice called her to his Hollywood apartment back in 2004, where for the second time he kissed her and then, when she wanted to leave, took her to bed and pulled her clothes off, then and raped her.

“It was very painful and I told him to stop, but he didn’t. I asked: Would you bring at least one condom? He laughed at that”, Zoe recalled.

Lili, now 31, said that back in 2015, while she was working in the VIP section of a nightclub, Chris Noth got her phone number and called her on a date. He was 25 at the time and Noth was 60. Lily said they drank a lot on the date, and then he called her to his apartment.

“The next thing I remember was that he was pulling off his pants and standing in front of me and putting his penis into my mouth.”

The actor says that what the two women are saying is not true.

“The accusations made against me by people I have met years and even decades ago are categorically false. These stories could have originated as far back as thirty years or thirty days ago; no always means no – it’s a limit I haven’t crossed. The meetings were consensual.”

