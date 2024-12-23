Campus Festival announces two headliners for the 2025 party

One of Hungary’s biggest music events, the Campus Festival, will take place between July 16 and 20, 2025, in Debrecen’s scenic Big Forrest area. The organizers have already unveiled two major international headliners: Jason Derulo and The Chainsmokers, promising unforgettable performances for the summer festival crowd.

Jason Derulo, the global pop icon behind hits like “Talk Dirty,” “Swalla,” and “Savage Love,” is renowned for his electrifying stage presence and dynamic dance moves. His unique ability to merge pop, R&B, and dance music creates an unforgettable live experience that will have the audience on their feet. Attendees can look forward to a mix of his classic chart-toppers and fresh material from his latest album.

Equally exciting, The Chainsmokers, the Grammy-winning electronic duo composed of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, have become a dominant force in the global EDM scene. With anthems such as “Closer,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” and “Something Just Like This,” they deliver high-energy performances that combine infectious beats, cutting-edge visuals, and a captivating stage presence, ensuring a show that’s as visually stunning as it is musically thrilling.

Tickets and program details

Tickets for the Campus Festival are already on sale, with discounted passes available until December 31. Beyond the headliners, the festival will offer a mix of music genres, local and international artists, cultural programs, and delicious food stands, making it a highlight of the summer.

The full lineup and detailed schedule will be revealed in the coming months, but with such big names already confirmed, the 2025 Campus Festival is shaping up to be a must-attend event.

Stay tuned for updates by following the festival’s official Facebook page or visiting their website. Don’t miss the chance to be part of Debrecen’s biggest party of the year!