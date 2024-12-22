Boiler exploded at a family house in Debrecen

A mixed-fuel boiler exploded in a 40-square-meter outbuilding of a 100-square-meter family house in Debrecen, on Kérész street, the disaster management announced.



The explosion knocked down the wall of the house over a section of about five meters and raised the roof structure. Professional firefighters from Debrecen who arrived at the scene did not see a fire, only smoke. A thermal camera inspection was carried out, and the owner was notified to have the building inspected with a static scanner.

debreceninap.hu