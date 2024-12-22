This is how the trams run on last Sunday before Christmas

During the Advent candle-lighting ceremony on Sunday, December 22nd, the traffic schedule of the trams will change.



On December 22nd, between 15:00 and 16:30, trams no. 1 and no. 2 will run in two sections between Nagyállomás – Szent Anna street – Nagyállomás and Kálvin square – Egyetem/Doberdó street – Kálvin square stops.

Tram service will be suspended between the Szent Anna street and Kálvin square stops. Tickets are also valid after transferring, but they must be validated on every vehicle.

debrecninap.hu