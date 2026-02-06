Springlike warmth sweeps Eastern Hungary on the mildest day of the year so far

Thursday was the mildest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 16°C in Körösszakál, Hajdú-Bihar County, according to a Facebook post published by HungaroMet Zrt. on Friday.

They wrote that due to a marked warming trend, the weather on Thursday was much milder than usual for this time of year. In the eastern counties, where cloud cover broke up for longer periods, maximum temperatures exceeded 12°C across large areas and reached 15–16°C in some locations.

According to an infographic accompanying the post, temperatures in eastern and southeastern parts of the country were 10–11°C above the seasonal average, while in the west they remained close to normal. Nationwide, temperatures were on average 4.6°C higher than usual.

The highest temperature was recorded in Körösszakál at 16°C; in Mezőgyán, Békés County, 16.7°C was measured, while 15.4°C was recorded in Elek, also in Békés County.

(MTI)