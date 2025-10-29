From vegetables to solidarity – Food Not Bombs Debrecen and the Baross16 community cooked for those in need

The Food Not Bombs Debrecen group and the Baross16 community held a community food-sharing event on Saturday. Participants collected vegetables and fruits from city markets that vendors could no longer sell but were still perfectly suitable for consumption. These were turned into hot meals, which the organizers distributed to people in need in Debrecen.

The initiative has both social and environmental goals: to save food from being wasted and to help those who need it most. Coordinators visited the Nagypiac, Kispiac, and Józsa markets in two teams, where many vendors willingly donated their leftover produce.

The collected ingredients were sorted and prepared in the community space on Baross Street. Volunteers worked together in the kitchen—peeling, chopping, cooking—and by the afternoon, the day’s meal portions were ready. The program concluded in the evening with packaging and delivery.

“Our goal is not only to give food, but to build community and draw attention to how much gets thrown away unnecessarily,”

said the organizers.

The community is always open to new volunteers: anyone who would like to take part in collecting, cooking, or delivering food can simply join the Food Not Bombs Debrecen and Baross16 online platforms.