The Debrecen University Folk Dance Ensemble premiered at the Csokonai National Theatre

The Debrecen University Hortobágy Folk Dance Ensemble presented its joint dance-theatre performance, Elvásott a veres csillag (The Faded Red Star), with the Debrecen Folk Ensemble at the Csokonai National Theatre. Based on a work by Albert Wass, the performance also served as the official closing event of the city’s October 23 commemorations.

Tánczos Csuda Mózsi’s story, set during the Bolshevik occupation, vividly recreates the Székelyföld world in times of crisis. Accordingly, the audience at Csokonai Theatre enjoyed mainly Transylvanian dances on stage. The repertoire included choreographies from Nyárádmente, Gyimes, and Bonchida, as well as Kalotaszeg Romanian dances and Romani dances from Szászcsávás.

The piece was created as part of the 75th-anniversary celebration series of the Debrecen Folk Ensemble, in close partnership from the beginning with the Hortobágy Folk Dance Ensemble.

The premiere filled the recently renovated Csokonai National Theatre, allowing the thirty-member university folk dance group to perform in a special atmosphere, under fitting conditions, before a broad city audience.

The successful stage collaboration is expected to continue with a tour in Transylvania, while both artistic groups are working to perform The Faded Red Star multiple times in Debrecen.

The production was directed by Vilmos Hercz, with choreographers Hortenzia Lőrincz, Emese Dancs, Lili Hercz, Fanni Lakatos, Beáta Veres Tamásné Hercz, Vilmos Hercz Jr., Zsolt Szarka, Dániel Rozsályi, István Énekes, and Gábor Katona.

(unideb.hu)