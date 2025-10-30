16- and 15-year-old boys beat a man to death with an iron pipe in Hajdúnánás

Hajdú-Bihar police identified, arrested, and took into custody the underage perpetrators within a few hours, after they had beaten a man unconscious at a bus stop.

On October 28, around 10 p.m., the police received a report that several people had gotten into a fight at a bus stop in Hajdúnánás. Patrol officers rushed to the scene but found only an unconscious man, and immediately called an ambulance. Despite professional medical care, the 44-year-old man died.

Investigators from the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters’ Criminal Directorate joined local officers to search for the perpetrators. They went door to door, interviewed witnesses, reviewed camera footage, and shortly identified two young men connected to the crime. They were apprehended the same night, and after being questioned as suspects, they were taken into custody, with their pretrial detention being requested.

According to the information, the 16- and 15-year-old boys got into an argument with the man. One of them grabbed an iron pipe and the other a wooden plank from a nearby construction site and began hitting him. When the man collapsed, the boys fled the scene.

During questioning, they confessed. They now face charges for bodily harm resulting in death.

(police.hu)