Hungarian national team hurdler and long jumper Gréta Soltész dies at 27

Gréta Soltész, a member of the Hungarian national team in hurdles and long jump, has passed away at the age of 27, the Hungarian Athletics Association announced. The athlete had been battling cancer for more than six years.
Her former coach, József Spák, remembered Gréta Soltész with moving words:
“During her first year at university, it was discovered that she was ill. She fought for six and a half years. What happened during those six and a half years? She received around 120 (!) chemotherapy treatments, underwent several surgeries, and yet she earned her degree with honors and received the dean’s commendation. She passed two language exams, took part in professional competitions, completed a cultural event organizer course, a calligraphy course, and later even an eyelash extension training, because she always cared deeply about her appearance. She was already seriously ill when she successfully participated in the Hungarian Olympic Committee’s Young Sports Organizers Program. All this while continuously working as an indispensable event organizer.”