Debrecen records the lowest rainfall in Hungary in 2024

The year 2024 was the hottest in Hungary since 1901 and followed the rainy year of 2023 with a return to drought conditions, according to an analysis by HungaroMet Zrt. shared on its website.

Last year, the national average temperature was 12.91°C, surpassing the 1991-2020 average of 10.72°C by 2.1°C, making it the warmest annual average since the early 20th century.

The previous record-holder, 2023, was surpassed by 0.7°C. Across flatlands, average annual temperatures often exceeded 13°C, reaching above 13.5°C in the southern Great Plain and hitting 14°C near the southern border. Western Transdanubia and northeastern regions recorded averages between 12°C and 13°C, while mountainous areas had averages between 10°C and 12°C, with temperatures below 10°C only at higher elevations.

Exceptional weather extremes

February deviated the most from the climate norm, exceeding the average by 7°C and becoming the mildest February since 1901. March was also the mildest since the early 20th century.

Nationally, July was the hottest, August the second hottest, June the fifth hottest, and April the eighth hottest since 1901. Most months were 1-2°C warmer than average, except for November, which was cooler.

The 2023/2024 winter, spring, and summer of 2024 were the warmest on record since 1901.

An infographic accompanying the analysis shows that all ten warmest years since 1901 occurred after 2000, with eight of the past ten years making the list.

Drought and low rainfall in Debrecen

Following the rainy year of 2023, 2024 was marked by drought, with most months experiencing a precipitation deficit. Only a small portion of the country received near-average rainfall. Preliminary data indicates that the national average precipitation in 2024 was 517.4 mm, 16% below the 1991-2020 average of 616.0 mm.

The highest annual rainfall was recorded at Kékestető (820.3 mm), while the lowest was at Debrecen International Airport Station (335.4 mm).

Rainfall exceeding 700 mm occurred only in mountainous areas and near the western and southwestern borders. In most of northern Hungary and the western parts of Transdanubia, totals exceeded 500 mm, while much of the Great Plain fell short of this figure.

The lowest annual rainfall totals were recorded in the southern and eastern parts of the Great Plain, with some areas in southern Tiszántúl measuring less than 400 mm.

Significant rainfall deficits were observed in February, March, July, August, November, and December. July and August ranked as the seventh and ninth driest, respectively, since 1901.

Rainfall in January, April, May, and October was near average, with June being slightly wetter than average. The largest surplus was recorded in September, with precipitation exceeding the average by 63% following a hot and dry summer.

(MTI)