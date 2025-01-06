Mild but windy, changeable weather expected this week

Mild but windy, changeable weather is forecast starting Monday, with precipitation arriving in several waves. Daytime highs may approach 15 degrees Celsius on several days, and frost-free nights are expected, but a cooldown is anticipated by the weekend, according to HungaroMet Zrt.’s forecast.

Monday:

Skies will be partly to moderately cloudy, with sunshine in most areas. In the Northern Mountains, however, conditions will remain cloudy and foggy, with occasional light rain possible. The south and southwest winds will strengthen across most of the country, becoming stormy in parts of Transdanubia. Highs will range from 7 to 12 degrees, exceeding 12 degrees in the southwest but remaining below 5 degrees in the northeast.

Tuesday:

Variable cloud cover will allow for some sunshine, but in the afternoon, a frontal cloud and rain zone will approach from the west and northwest, spreading east and southeast, and bringing widespread showers. Light rain may occur ahead of the front as well. Strong southerly and southwesterly winds will shift to the northwest and weaken. Morning lows will range from 0 to 7 degrees, and daytime highs will generally reach 10 to 15 degrees, though northeast regions may see cooler temperatures, while areas near the southern border could be warmer.

Wednesday:

The continuous frontal cloud and rain system will move east and southeast in the early hours, with clearer skies and more sunshine in the south and southeast. Northern areas will see more clouds, with occasional light rain or showers mainly in the north and northeast. Winds will turn southerly and become brisk, occasionally strong. Morning lows will range from -2 to 5 degrees, and highs will mostly be between 7 and 12 degrees, though the southwest may be warmer, and the northern border regions cooler.

Thursday:

Partly sunny conditions are expected during the day, with variable clouds and only isolated light precipitation. However, clouds will thicken in the evening, leading to increasing rain. Strong, stormy gusts will accompany the south and southwest winds. Morning temperatures will range from 0 to 8 degrees, with highs between 10 and 15 degrees, though the south may see higher values and the north lower ones.

Friday:

Cloudy or overcast skies are expected, with widespread precipitation. Rain will gradually transition to sleet or snow from the west. Northerly winds will strengthen significantly, becoming stormy in places. Morning lows will range from 1 to 8 degrees, while daytime highs will range from 2 to 12 degrees, though temperatures may gradually drop in many areas during the day.

Saturday:

Cloudy skies are expected mostly, with light precipitation in some areas, mainly from sleet or snow. Northerly winds will be brisk to strong. Morning lows will range from -4 to 1 degree, with afternoon temperatures between 0 and 5 degrees.

Sunday:

Periods of partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, with scattered light precipitation, mainly snow or sleet. Northerly winds will remain brisk to strong in many areas. Morning lows will range from -6 to 0 degrees, and daytime highs will be between -1 and 4 degrees.

(Source: MTI)