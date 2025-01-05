Several major airports in Great Britain had to be closed due to heavy snowing

High-traffic international airports had to be closed in Great Britain on Sunday due to heavy snow. By Sunday morning, traffic at Liverpool John Lennon Airport, as well as at nearby Manchester and Leeds-Bradford International Airports in central England, were suspended due to snow on the runways.

All three airports reported on Sunday that they will remain closed for the time being due to the continued heavy snowfall. The night before, the traffic at the airport of Bristol in the West of England was also stopped for the duration of the snow removal work.

The weather did not cause traffic disruptions at the five major international airports serving London – Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted, Luton and City – on Sunday, because the British capital had heavy rain throughout the night, but no snow. According to the forecast of the British Meteorological Service, up to 30-40 centimeters of snow may form in central and northern England on Sunday.

The harsh winter weather has lasted for days across the country; on Sunday, frosts of minus 11 degrees were measured in the eastern regions of Scotland. In the southern regions of England, including London, the cold temporarily eased significantly on Sunday, but the forecasts suggest that the frosty weather will return in these parts of the country from Monday.

MTI

pixabay