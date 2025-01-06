Mandatory mask use at the Clinical Center

Starting from Monday, January 6, 2025, wearing a mask is mandatory in all patient care and diagnostic units of the Debrecen University Clinical Center. The decision comes due to the high number of people seeking medical attention with upper respiratory symptoms. This measure will remain in effect until further notice.

As of January 6, 2025, masks covering both the nose and mouth will be required in all patient care and diagnostic units across the Debrecen University Clinical Center’s campuses: Nagyerdei, Kenézy Gyula, and Gróf Tisza István.

According to this regulation, all healthcare workers, medical students, patients, and visitors are required to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth at all times.

Exemptions include patients being cared for in their hospital rooms, children under six years of age, and individuals with intellectual or psychosocial disabilities. In addition, for accessible communication purposes, patients with hearing impairments and their communicators are exempt from the mask requirement during the duration of the medical history-taking.

This regulation is effective until further notice. The leadership of Debrecen University and the Clinical Center kindly asks for the cooperation of patients and their relatives, and thanks them for their understanding and patience.

(unideb.hu)