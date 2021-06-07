A heroic life saving act took place in Tiszacsege

Bácsi Éva

A man in his 40s needed ambulance help early in the morning because he collapsed on the street in Tiszacsege on Thursday, the National Ambulance Service reported.

The routine rescue manager also commanded several ambulance units and the local GP service to the scene while constantly instructing the person who reported, on what to do. The good-hearted passer-by examined the man and began resuscitating the patient as instructed.

The on-call duty arrived within minutes and took the incident over and continued to fight for the man’s life at an elevated level, joined by the crew of the soon-to-be-landed rescue helicopter. The rescue took a long time, but ultimately led to results thanks to chest pressures that started in time. The man could be transported to the hospital by air in a stable condition.

 

National Ambulance Service

