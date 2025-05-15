World-renowned oncologist visited Debrecen

PhD students awarded the GTIDEA Excellence PhD Scholarship had the opportunity to learn about the work of world-renowned cancer researcher Rene Bernards, as well as to gain insights into a research career from his experiences. As part of a program coordinated by the international organization EURACAN, and during his visit to the National Institute of Oncology, Professor Bernards shared the latest advancements and research directions in oncology with young scientists.

ERN EURACAN connects patients with rare adult cancers to healthcare centers across the European Union and is committed to educating and training the next generation of professionals specializing in rare types of cancer. As part of the professorship program launched by the organization, Rene Bernards visited Budapest and gave a lecture at the National Institute of Oncology.

Young researchers awarded the GTIDEA Excellence PhD Scholarship had the chance to meet the professor in person, learn about his latest scientific results, and hear his experiences related to a career in research. Bernards, a highly productive expert in research, innovation, and publication, also shared valuable career insights. Together with the two visiting professors, the young GTIDEA scholars also got a look into the activities of the Department of Molecular Immunology and Toxicology, Department of Molecular Genetics, Experimental Pharmacology Department, and the CyberKnife unit, under the guidance of Professor Péter Nagy.

Péter Nagy, Scientific Director of the National Institute of Oncology and President of the Scientific and Social Advisory Board assisting the Chair of the GTIDEA Board of Trustees, told hirek.unideb.hu that the University of Debrecen’s outstanding researchers greatly benefited from the visit. They had the opportunity to talk to a world-class researcher and learn about the latest trends and technological developments in oncology.

One of the world’s leading comprehensive oncology centers, the Netherlands Cancer Institute, was represented by one of its top researchers. Professor Bernards is also a member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences. He is associated with several already marketed drugs and gave a presentation on his scientific career. Alongside Professor Rene Bernards, Professor Péter Tompa, former director of the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology, accompanied the scholars from the University of Debrecen during their tour of the institute’s laboratories. They participated in personal discussions with the professors.

This was a highly useful opportunity for the young researchers, as they received firsthand career advice and inspiration from internationally renowned experts. They also gained insight into the institute’s research activities, providing them with a comprehensive view of the field of oncology,

– added Péter Nagy.

Five PhD students from the University of Debrecen participated in the program. One of them, Patrik Kovács, a research physician, said it was impressive to see the collaboration between laboratories and clinics, and to hear the inspiring lecture by the Dutch professor.

“The work conducted at the institute is exemplary. The labs operate with exceptional coordination, are closely integrated with clinical work, and consistently support the activities of clinical professionals. We were also introduced to instruments we had never seen before. Professor Bernards possesses an extraordinary problem-solving mindset. I was struck by his forward-thinking research approach, which suggests that unusual ideas should not be dismissed at inception, but rather nurtured and developed further,”

– said the student.

During the visit, the university’s top students toured the institute’s labs. At the Radiotherapy Center of the National Institute of Oncology, Zsolt Levente Jánváry, head of the CyberKnife unit, presented the modern CyberKnife system used at the institute. Students also had the chance to ask questions about specialized radiation therapy techniques and the various applications of CyberKnife.

(unideb.hu)