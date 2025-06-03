The first charter flight from Debrecen to Tirana has taken off

A new direct charter flight has been launched from Debrecen to Tirana – announced Debrecen International Airport. Operated by Itaka Hungary, the flight provides the first direct air connection between the city of Debrecen and the Albanian capital.

The first passengers were welcomed at the airport with a small celebration, including cake and cupcakes for the travelers. The flight operates every Monday, giving travelers from Eastern Hungary the opportunity to reach the beaches and cultural sights of Albania, in addition to popular destinations like Crete and Antalya.