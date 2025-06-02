Vice-Mayor István Puskás: Book week will be held in Meliusz Library

In a city where books still hold cultural power, even the venue of a literary festival can spark public debate. This year, Debrecen’s traditional Book Week was moved from its usual downtown setting to the Meliusz Library — a decision that stirred conversation across the community. In this interview, a city representative shares why the change was made, what it says about the role of reading today, and how Debrecen is reimagining public spaces as centers of culture and connection.

“Books Belong to the Community” – Why Debrecen Moved the Book Week into the Library

Why was Book Week moved into the library this year, instead of the usual downtown locations like the Fórum or the main square?

I was personally happy to see that this decision sparked public debate. It shows that reading, literature, and Book Week still matter to the community. The truth is, we had to find a new venue because of ongoing infrastructure developments at the usual location. We explored several options, and the Meliusz Library – as the local organizer of this national event – proposed to host it themselves. We felt this was a good idea for multiple reasons.

The library is a symbolic home of book culture in Debrecen, but it’s also a vibrant, inclusive community space. If you walk in, you’ll find everything from young Hungarian families to international students using the space. It’s more than a building with books – it’s a place for people to meet, talk, and belong. And practically speaking, it’s protected from unpredictable summer weather, which often affects outdoor events.

There’s also a precedent: the library already hosts things like the Csak Design Market, so it’s a known and well-liked location for cultural activity. Moving Book Week there also helps extend cultural life beyond the city center and encourages the use of new spaces. The library is accessible by car, bike, foot, or even by train – so we’re optimistic about its popularity.

What kind of feedback does the city receive about books, libraries, and reading in general?

People still need books – absolutely. But our lifestyles are changing rapidly, and that affects how and where we read. The challenge is adapting to these shifts. Reading and literature, like every aspect of culture, are evolving fast. We’re in a time where nothing feels fixed – and that can actually be liberating. It forces us to be creative, to find new ways to keep literature alive in people’s daily lives.

Debrecen is no exception. Global trends affect us too – whether it’s the rise and fall of bookstores or the changes in how people consume literature. But we see it as our responsibility to respond locally. The Meliusz Library, for instance, is a leader in innovation. They’ve implemented book-sharing machines and are working on a major project to create a new citywide library network. Within the next year, we hope to launch several new, modern services.

And what about the small book-sharing points around the city – how are they doing?

They’re great examples of community collaboration. Take the downtown book-sharing point, recently renovated with the help of the Rotary Club. It’s managed by an NGO called New Art Space, and while it’s a tiny corner of the city, a real social life has developed around it. Our role as a municipality is to support these initiatives without taking them over – to be a mediator, a helper from the outside.

There’s another exciting project underway in Böszörményi Street, involving the German Cultural Forum, the local Waldorf School, and an NGO. They’re creating a new book-sharing space integrated with a community garden. It’s in progress, but I hope we can celebrate its opening together very soon.

So what’s the bigger message here?

Books still matter – but more importantly, they belong to the community. Whether it’s in a library, a market, a garden, or a small neighborhood shelf, we’re committed to making literature part of daily life in Debrecen. The form might change, but the value remains.