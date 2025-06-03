Debrecen remembered the carpet bombing

On June 2, 2025, the Municipality of Debrecen held wreath-laying ceremonies in memory of the victims of the 1944 carpet bombing of the city. Commemorations took place at Medgyessy Promenade, at the memorial dedicated to the city’s fallen heroes and civilian victims, at the plaque mounted on the wall of the Main Railway Station, and at the memorial next to the Ispotály Church.

At the ceremony, Deputy Mayor István Puskás emphasized that this day serves as a reminder of the responsibility we carry in preserving peace and a peaceful life. He stated that we must remind ourselves that the peace we enjoy today was not granted to our grandparents or great-grandparents—and it is our duty to ensure that such tragedies never repeat for us or for future generations. He made these remarks at the memorial for the city’s fallen heroes and civilian victims.

At the plaque on the wall of the Main Railway Station, Attila Hadnagy, Regional Director of the MÁV Zrt. Regional Directorate, delivered a speech. He highlighted that on June 2, 1944, coordinated air raids were carried out against Hungarian railway stations. In Debrecen, nearly 1,200 people—including 100 railway and postal workers—lost their lives during the bombing and the subsequent rescue operations. “Let us remember those soldiers and civilians—men, women, and children—who never lived to see peace. The Second World War leaves us with a legacy: peace and human dignity must never be taken for granted. The memory of the victims is a warning to never again allow hatred to dominate the world,” he emphasized.

The commemoration concluded at the memorial by the Ispotály Church, where participants also laid wreaths.

(debrecen.hu)

Picture: debrecen.hu