On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM, a commemoration will be held at Bem Square to mark the 105th anniversary of the Treaty of Trianon. The event will take place on the service road between Ajtó Street and Nyíl Street.

During the event, trams on Line 1 will operate more slowly than usual along the affected section, the DKV public transport company has warned.