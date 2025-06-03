Festive Book Week 2025, Debrecen – here is the full program

In line with its motto – “Open Gate – Open Book” – the 2025 Debrecen Festive Book Week and Children’s Book Days offer readers of all ages the opportunity for intimate, personal encounters with books, literature, and authors. Alongside the guest of honor, a writer, Debrecen will again welcome a guest city of books – this year, it is Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

17:00–18:00 Book launch: Trónfosztók by L. János Győri. In conversation: Norbert Baranyai, literary historian Venue: Auditorium of the Debrecen Reformed Theological University

10:00–11:00 Morning fairy tale session with Kamishibai paper theater by children’s librarians of Méliusz Library Venue: Rainbow Room

10:00–13:00 Craft workshop with Zoltán Váradi, head of Természettár Venue: Music and Arts Collection

19:00–20:00 “Truly No One” – poetry concert with poet Florencia Horváth and guitarist Gergő Karádi Venue: Main Lecture Hall

17:30–19:00 Author evening with Zoltán Csehy. In conversation: Gergely Tamás Fazakas Venue: Main Lecture Hall

17:00–17:30 Opening ceremony with Deputy Mayor István Puskás and guest of honor Zoltán Csehy, poet and literary historian. Music: Debrecen Garrison Band Venue: Entrance terrace of MÉLIUSZ Central Library

16:00–17:00 Book launch: Hiátus by Florencia Horváth, in conversation with critic Erzsébet Bodor Venue: Local History Department

15:00–16:00 Book launch: Fordított Gorgó by Anikó Polgár, with poet Edward Kovács Venue: Local History Department

14:00–15:00 Slide presentation about the city of Bratislava by tour guide Judit Ágh (Grand Tours) Venue: Main Lecture Hall

11:00–12:00 Minna and Fox – children’s program by award-winning writer Ágnes Mészöly (Móra Publishing) Venue: Main Lecture Hall

11:00–12:00 Gigi and the Magic Pills – playful session with fairies and herbs led by author Anna Mechler (Líra Publishing) Venue: Rainbow Room

10:00–11:00 Adventures in German fairy tales – children’s program by the German Cultural Forum of Debrecen Venue: American Corner

10:00–13:00 Craft workshop with Zoltán Váradi Venue: Music and Arts Collection

10:00–11:00 “Protecting our created world” – playful tasks for children using the Planet Guardians Handbook, led by István Oláh, president and pastor

Venue: Rainbow Room

10:00–11:00 Adventures in German fairy tales – children’s program by the German Cultural Forum of Debrecen

Venue: American Corner

11:00–12:00 Kamishibai fairy tale morning with Méliusz children’s librarians

Venue: Rainbow Room

12:00–13:00 Discussion on the book The Soundmaker: Studies on the Literary Art of Sándor Tar. Participants: editors Lajos Lakner and Barnabás Pótor, and critic-photographer Levente Vigh

Venue: Local History Department

13:00–14:00 Discussion on The Everyday Madness by Zimra Harsányi. Guests: theatre historian Judit Simon, researcher Eszter Szuhai, and editor-in-chief László Szűcs

Venue: Local History Department

14:00–15:00 Book launch: By the Tracks by Laura Iancu. In conversation: poet Borbála Ecsedi (Partium House)

Venue: Local History Department

15:00–16:00 Book launch: Dismantling the Collection by Gábor Mezei. In conversation: literary historian Ákos Herczeg

Venue: Local History Department

16:00–17:00 Book launch: A Year with Antal Szerb by Zsolt Prieger. In conversation: poet and publisher Levente Király

Venue: Main Lecture Hall

16:30–18:30 “Friday the 13th” ghostly city tour with guide and graphic artist Máté Horog

Meeting point: MÉLIUSZ Central Library front – registration: rendezveny@meliusz.hu

17:00–18:00 Book launch: The Smile of the Salamander by Anikó N. Tóth. In conversation: critic Szilvia Szilágyi

Venue: Local History Department

18:00–19:00 Book launch: The Pharaoh’s Autobiography by Zoltán Németh. In conversation: literary historian Péter Fodor

Venue: Local History Department