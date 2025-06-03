Festive Book Week 2025, Debrecen – here is the full program

In line with its motto – “Open Gate – Open Book” – the 2025 Debrecen Festive Book Week and Children’s Book Days offer readers of all ages the opportunity for intimate, personal encounters with books, literature, and authors. Alongside the guest of honor, a writer, Debrecen will again welcome a guest city of books – this year, it is Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.
Vice-Mayor István Puskás: Book week will be held in Meliusz Library
Debrecen Festive Book Week 2025 Program
June 11 – Wednesday (Day 0)
-
10:00–13:00 Craft workshop with Zoltán Váradi, head of Természettár
Venue: Music and Arts Collection
-
10:00–11:00 Morning fairy tale session with Kamishibai paper theater by children’s librarians of Méliusz Library
Venue: Rainbow Room
-
13:00–14:00 Children’s activity with writer Holden Rose
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
17:00–18:00 Book launch: Trónfosztók by L. János Győri. In conversation: Norbert Baranyai, literary historian
Venue: Auditorium of the Debrecen Reformed Theological University
June 12 – Thursday (Day 1)
-
10:00–13:00 Craft workshop with Zoltán Váradi
Venue: Music and Arts Collection
-
10:00–11:00 Adventures in German fairy tales – children’s program by the German Cultural Forum of Debrecen
Venue: American Corner
-
11:00–12:00 Gigi and the Magic Pills – playful session with fairies and herbs led by author Anna Mechler (Líra Publishing)
Venue: Rainbow Room
-
11:00–12:00 Minna and Fox – children’s program by award-winning writer Ágnes Mészöly (Móra Publishing)
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
14:00–15:00 Slide presentation about the city of Bratislava by tour guide Judit Ágh (Grand Tours)
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
14:00–15:00 Bob Dylan: Lyrics or Poetry? – American Corner program
Venue: American Corner
-
15:00–16:00 Book launch: Fordított Gorgó by Anikó Polgár, with poet Edward Kovács
Venue: Local History Department
-
16:00–17:00 Book launch: Hiátus by Florencia Horváth, in conversation with critic Erzsébet Bodor
Venue: Local History Department
-
17:00–17:30 Opening ceremony with Deputy Mayor István Puskás and guest of honor Zoltán Csehy, poet and literary historian. Music: Debrecen Garrison Band
Venue: Entrance terrace of MÉLIUSZ Central Library
-
17:30–19:00 Author evening with Zoltán Csehy. In conversation: Gergely Tamás Fazakas
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
19:00–20:00 “Truly No One” – poetry concert with poet Florencia Horváth and guitarist Gergő Karádi
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
June 13 – Friday (Day 2)
-
10:00–11:00 “Protecting our created world” – playful tasks for children using the Planet Guardians Handbook, led by István Oláh, president and pastor
Venue: Rainbow Room
-
10:00–11:00 Adventures in German fairy tales – children’s program by the German Cultural Forum of Debrecen
Venue: American Corner
-
11:00–12:00 Kamishibai fairy tale morning with Méliusz children’s librarians
Venue: Rainbow Room
-
12:00–13:00 Discussion on the book The Soundmaker: Studies on the Literary Art of Sándor Tar. Participants: editors Lajos Lakner and Barnabás Pótor, and critic-photographer Levente Vigh
Venue: Local History Department
-
13:00–14:00 Discussion on The Everyday Madness by Zimra Harsányi. Guests: theatre historian Judit Simon, researcher Eszter Szuhai, and editor-in-chief László Szűcs
Venue: Local History Department
-
14:00–15:00 Book launch: By the Tracks by Laura Iancu. In conversation: poet Borbála Ecsedi (Partium House)
Venue: Local History Department
-
15:00–16:00 Book launch: Dismantling the Collection by Gábor Mezei. In conversation: literary historian Ákos Herczeg
Venue: Local History Department
-
16:00–17:00 Book launch: A Year with Antal Szerb by Zsolt Prieger. In conversation: poet and publisher Levente Király
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
16:30–18:30 “Friday the 13th” ghostly city tour with guide and graphic artist Máté Horog
Meeting point: MÉLIUSZ Central Library front – registration: rendezveny@meliusz.hu
-
17:00–18:00 Book launch: The Smile of the Salamander by Anikó N. Tóth. In conversation: critic Szilvia Szilágyi
Venue: Local History Department
-
18:00–19:00 Book launch: The Pharaoh’s Autobiography by Zoltán Németh. In conversation: literary historian Péter Fodor
Venue: Local History Department
-
19:00–20:00 The Legend of Antal Szerb – literary-musical performance by Zsolt Prieger and Bori Magyar
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
June 14 – Saturday (Day 3)
-
9:30–10:00 Ringató children’s session with Zsuzsi Horváth
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
10:00–11:00 Meet Dóra Gimesi, award-winning children’s writer. In conversation: children’s literature expert Hermina Gesztelyi (Pagony Publishing)
Venue: Music and Arts Collection
-
10:00–11:00 Journey to the Future – children’s workshop by Kitti Csőke, museum educator at MODEM
Venue: Rainbow Room
-
11:00–12:00 “The Bagpipe Calls at Noon! Boundless Poetry” – family concert by Körömvirág Ensemble
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
12:00–13:00 “Orphaned from Both Homelands…” – Boundless Poetry for adults with Körömvirág Ensemble
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
12:00–13:00 Book launch: Bicycle Tales by Jean Marie Cador – Two Wheels, Two Languages, One World (Alliance Française Debrecen)
Venue: American Corner
-
13:00–14:00 Book launch: Museum of Doubts by Tímea Nagy. In conversation: poet Tibor Juhász
Venue: Local History Department
-
13:00–14:00 Book launch: Xántus and Borneo by Tamás Kiss and Balázs Venkovits. In conversation with Gábor Pusztai
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
14:00–15:00 Book launch: Bosnian Images by Pál Száz. In conversation: literary historian Katalin Bódi
Venue: Local History Department
-
15:00–16:00 Book launch: Nobody’s House by Zoltán Szalay. In conversation: critic Balázs Pótor
Venue: Local History Department
-
16:00–17:00 Book launch: My Mother, Uncovered by János Áfra. In conversation: critic Andrea Urbán
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
16:00–17:00 Kamishibai fairy tale afternoon with Méliusz children’s librarians
Venue: Rainbow Room
-
16:00–17:30 Thematic city walk in the footsteps of Endre Ady, led by literary historian Mariann Keczán
Meeting point: Reformed College of Debrecen – registration: rendezveny@meliusz.hu
-
17:00–17:30 Opening of the My Mother, Uncovered photo exhibition by Kristóf József Balogh and Sándor Imreh, introduced by philosopher Tamás Valastyán
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
17:30–18:30 Book launch: Series by Bálint Harcos. In conversation: literary historian Ágnes Balajthy
Venue: Local History Department
-
18:00–19:30 The Scent of Violets – multimedia theater performance (Forgács-Forgács-Eszes-Dialóg)
Venue: Csokonai Forum, Simor Ottó Orpheum
-
19:00–20:00 Highland folk dance house
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
June 15 – Sunday (Day 4)
-
10:00–11:00 Ringató session with Zsuzsi Horváth
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
10:00–16:00 “Greetings from Debreczen” – Postcards, ink, wax seal: archival education program with Hajdú-Bihar County Archives staff
Venue: Music and Arts Collection
-
10:00–11:30 Thematic city walk in the footsteps of Mór Jókai, led by Jókai researcher Evelin Farkas
Meeting point: MÉLIUSZ Central Library – registration: rendezveny@meliusz.hu
-
11:00–12:00 Book launch: The Boy Who Wanted to Tell Everything by Kriszta A. Kiss – a tribute to Mór Jókai. In conversation: children’s lit expert Hermina Gesztelyi
Venue: Rainbow Room
-
13:30–15:00 Thematic city walk “Blessings on You, Holy People of Debrecen” in the footsteps of Mór Jókai, led by Nóra Erdei and Judit Új
Meeting point: in front of the County Hall (Piac Street 54.) – registration: rendezveny@meliusz.hu
-
14:00–15:00 Book launch: Songs of Nothingness by Kossuth Prize-winning poet Géza Röhrig. In conversation: poet Borbála Kulin
Venue: Main Lecture Hall
-
14:00–15:00 Book launch: Wounded Childhood by Kata Hoffmann. In conversation: clinical and addiction psychologist András Berényi (program of the Passionate June Festival)
Venue: Local History Department
-
3:00 PM–4:00 PM Presentation of Judit Szlavicsek’s book Fatal Blue Ribbon.
Conversation partner: Anna Petrányi-Szöőr, psychologist.
Program by Libri Publishing.
Venue: Main Auditorium
3:00 PM–4:30 PM Creative Sunday for Adults – Calligraphy with Nikolett Pantocsek-Kovács.
Venue: Music and Arts Collection
4:00 PM–5:00 PM More Jókai… – Why is it worth reading Jókai?
Evelin Farkas talks with Jókai researchers Péter Bényei and Ágnes Hansági.
Venue: Main Auditorium
5:00 PM–6:00 PM Presentation of Noémi Szécsi’s book Jókai and Women.
Conversation partner: literary historian Kriszta A. Kiss.
Venue: Main Auditorium
Accompanying events:
-
Chamber exhibition on the life of János András Segner and the history of the Debrecen Book Week in the Local History Department, open throughout the Book Week.
-
“Discover the magic of vinyl at the library!” – on display in the Music and Arts Department throughout the Book Week.
-
Walk with Jókai! – museum education game at the House of Literature in Debrecen, available throughout the Book Week.
Info: at the Déri Museum booth.
-
June 12, 2:00 PM–3:00 PM: QR Code Game in the Reading Room.
-
June 13, 11:00 AM–12:00 PM: QR Code Game in the Reading Room.
-
June 13, 3:00 PM–6:00 PM: Literary Kahoot! – Fun quiz in the American Corner.
-
June 14, 2:00 PM–2:30 PM: Treasure Hunt Adventure in the American Corner.
-
June 14, 3:00 PM–4:00 PM: Bookmark Workshop in the Rainbow Room.
-
June 15, 4:00 PM–4:30 PM: Warehouse Tour in the basement of the MÉLIUSZ Central Library.
City Literary Walks are also free of charge, but require registration. As places are limited, please indicate your intention to participate as soon as possible at rendezveny@meliusz.hu (include name and chosen program).
Book Signings
Thursday, June 12
-
12:00 PM | Ági Mészöly | Móra booth
-
12:00 PM | Anna Mechler | Líra booth
-
3:30 PM | Florencia Horváth | FISZ – Kalligram – Alföld booth
-
4:00 PM | Zoltán Csehy and Anikó Polgár | FISZ – Kalligram – Alföld booth
Friday, June 13
-
3:00 PM | M.L. Eperke | Libri booth
-
3:00 PM | Laura Iancu | Partium House booth
-
4:00 PM | Gábor Mezei | Libri booth
-
4:30 PM | Anikó N. Tóth and Zoltán Németh | FISZ – Kalligram – Alföld booth
-
5:00 PM | Zsolt Prieger | Líra booth
-
6:00 PM | Imre Lutter | Libri booth
Saturday, June 14
-
2:00 PM | Monika Demeter | Libri booth
-
2:00 PM | Tímea Nagy | FISZ – Kalligram – Alföld booth
-
2:00 PM | Tamás Kiss and Balázs Venkovits | Main Auditorium
-
4:00 PM | Pál Száz and Zoltán Szalay | FISZ – Kalligram – Alföld booth
-
5:00 PM | Bálint Harcos | FISZ – Kalligram – Alföld booth
-
5:30 PM | János Áfra | FISZ – Kalligram – Alföld booth
Sunday, June 15
-
12:00 PM | Kriszta A. Kiss | Móra booth
-
4:00 PM | Géza Röhrig and Judit Szlavicsek | Libri booth
-
6:00 PM | Noémi Szécsi | Líra booth
-