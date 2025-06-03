Evening walks resume at Debrecen Zoo – A unique summer experience

Zoo Debrecen is once again inviting visitors to enjoy its ever-popular Evening Walks, a unique summer program that has captivated guests since its launch six years ago. Hungary’s first rural zoo and botanical garden offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience every Friday evening during the summer holiday, from June 20 to August 22, between 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM.

In an interview with the director of Zoo Debrecen, he explained the inspiration behind the program:

“The night has a special feeling and atmosphere in the Great Forest, and we wanted to share something visitors don’t usually get to experience during regular hours. That’s why we launched the Evening Walks in 2019, and the response has been so great that we’ve continued it every summer since.”

The guided tours offer returning guests something new each year. Zoo experts lead participants into the hidden, nighttime world of the animals. Visitors can encounter this magical setting under the stars, where they may meet some of the zoo’s most special residents, such as Gedeon, a baby ring-tailed lemur raised by hand, or Boborján, the charismatic capuchin monkey.

As part of the experience, guests can:

Discover how a hippopotamus brushes its teeth

Witness the romantic story of the white-handed gibbons, Edith and her mate

Serve dinner to iconic residents like the spectacled penguins and reticulated giraffes

Observe the nighttime patrol of predators

Explore the mysterious creatures of the Zoo Kuckó and the tropical wonders of the Palm House

To complete the evening, participants are welcomed with refreshments and snacks on the Samburu panoramic terrace.

The director also highlighted the diversity of the audience:

“Everyone is interested – from pensioners’ clubs to teenagers and families with children. The Evening Walk is mainly recommended for guests aged 10 and up due to its length and the interactive, hands-on nature of the experience. It runs for about three hours and ends after 9:00 PM, making it less ideal for very young children.”

In addition to the zoo, Debrecen’s adjacent theme park is also open in the evening. Designed especially for ages 14–18, it offers unlimited rides and fun in a vibrant, youthful setting.

When asked about future possibilities, such as early morning experiences, the director responded:

“We haven’t thought about it yet, but if we see interest on social media, we’ll definitely consider it.”

Tickets are available exclusively online in limited quantities, priced at 9,900 HUF per person.