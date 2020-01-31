Number of soldiers protecting border doubled

The number of soldiers protecting Hungary’s southern border is being doubled, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, told a regular government press briefing.

Migration pressure has increased considerably, he said, noting the storming of the Hungary-Serbia border by 80 illegal migrants on Tuesday. He added that the situation on the border had worsened significantly compared with the “relative dormancy” of the past two years. Intelligence reports indicate that pressure on the border will mount even further, he said, citing information of 100,000 migrants on the Balkan route and the potential for 3-4 million migrants in Turkey to head for Europe. “That’s why it’s important that relations with Turkey are good.”

Meanwhile, on the subject of Fidesz and the European People’s Party, he said Hungary’s ruling party is waiting to see the outcome of the investigation by the EPP’s so-called three wise men. A party that is unable to decide on what to do shows signs of weakness, he said, adding that the issue revolved around whether the EPP identified with the values of a people’s party, and whether it embraced Christian Democratic values. If Fidesz were to quit, this would be the beginning of the end for the EPP, he insisted.

MTI