Migrants arrested after storming border fence receive prison sentences and expulsion orders

A Szeged court has handed prison sentences to four migrants who were arrested after storming the Hungary-Serbia border fence on Tuesday morning. The men, two Syrians and two Palestinians, must serve a year in prison, the court ruled. The men were part of a group of some 80 migrants who tried to break through the border fence near Röszke early on Tuesday. The men also received a four-year expulsion order from Hungary under the first-instance ruling. Police prevented the majority of people from entering the country, while a handful managed to cross the border.

A fifth man, an Algerian who scaled the border fence independently of the crowd of migrants, was sentenced to ten months in prison. The court also ordered his expulsion for a period of four years.

MTI