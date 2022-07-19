The 95th summer university in Debrecen has opened its doors

After a forced absence of two years, the University of Debrecen will once again organize its traditional course, the summer university, in attendance form between July 18 and August 12 – the organizers announced at a press conference on Monday.

Elek Bartha, the deputy rector of education, said that 108 students from 35 countries are participating in this year’s 95th summer university in Debrecen, which has been organized since 1927.

Péter Csatár, the deputy dean of the UD Faculty of Humanities, believes that the most important message of the course is that colorful, meaningful programs are offered to students from all over the world through the Hungarian language.

Péter Szaffkó, director of the summer university, said that while previously German and American participants predominated, nowadays most of them come from Poland and Slovenia, but now they also come from exotic countries such as Sudan, Ecuador, Chile or Tunisia. The youngest student is 15, the oldest is 75; 47 are self-funded, 34 are Tempus scholarship recipients, and 27 are participating in the course with other support – he explained.

In addition to the lessons, students are also offered sports and cultural programs that develop language and practice conversation, but there will also be bicycle tours to Zelemér and Pallagra, and they will also visit the Jewish quarter in Debrecen, Hajdúszoboszlo, and the Rhédey Castle in Zsáka.

MTI

Photo: hirek.unideb.hu