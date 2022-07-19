Man from Debrecen locks up his ex-girlfriend out of jealousy

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the man who locked up his ex-girlfriend out of jealousy for the crime of violation of personal freedom and other crimes.

The accused and the victim had known each other since 2018 and were previously in a relationship. On the evening of July 5, 2021, they agreed to meet by phone. Around 8:00 p.m., the defendant picked up the victim in his car, they went to the man’s apartment, where they both consumed alcohol and became intoxicated.

A few hours later, the victim picked up her suitcase and was about to leave, as she was leaving for Germany by train in the early hours of the morning. The defendant became angry because of this and questioned the woman about where she wanted to go, then told her that he would not let her go.

The frightened victim ran out onto the balcony of the fourth-floor apartment, from where she called for help because she could not get out through the front door. The defendant locked the door and took the key out of the lock. The victim started pounding on the door with her fist and shouted loudly for help.

The defendant then approached the woman and punched her in the head. Because of this, the victim hit her head on the edge of the wall next to the door. The defendant then continued to abuse the woman, punching her on the head several times.

Hearing the quarrel and the screams of the victim, several neighbors went to the defendant’s apartment and called the police. The defendant heard this, so he put the key back in the lock and turned it. The woman tried to run away, but the accused pulled her back by the arm. Finally, one of the neighbors managed to pull the victim out of the apartment.

As a result of the defendant’s abuse, the woman suffered a cracked scalp injury that healed within eight days, however, considering the manner of the offense, the persistent nature of the abuse, and the victim’s injury, the defendant’s intention was to cause a more serious injury that would heal after eight days.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the defendant for the crime of violation of personal freedom and attempted serious bodily injury at the Debrecen District Court. In its indictment, the district prosecutor’s office proposed the imposition of a prison sentence and a ban from public affairs. The indictment also contains a moderate motion in the event that the accused admits to his actions and waives his right to a trial at the preliminary session of the district court, according to the indictment.

ugyeszseg.hu

Picture: illustration.