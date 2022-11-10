A car and a bus collided in Debrecen

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of committing a misdemeanor for causing a road accident by negligence.

Based on the available data, on November 7, 2022, around 1:20 p.m., a scheduled bus left Pallagon, Mezőgazdász Street. During the turn, the driver did not give priority to a passenger car and they collided. The driver and passenger of the car were injured and were taken to the hospital by the ambulance service.

In order to clarify the circumstances, the Debrecen Police Department requests that anyone who saw the accident report in person at the Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day, or on the toll-free telephone number 06-80/555-111 and the toll-free emergency number 112.

police.hu