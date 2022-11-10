Organizations in Debrecen provide donations to four thousand needy people

The Debrecen Charity Board’s Advent donation drive has started again in Debrecen with the cooperation of the city and historic churches, the municipality announced on Tuesday. The goal is that, as in the previous two years, at least four thousand needy people will receive donations. The organizers are primarily looking for non-perishable food, hygiene, and cleaning products, as well as toys in the charity boxes.



The Debrecen Charitable Board and the city of Debrecen – as in the previous year – are organizing their ecumenical Advent fund-raising campaign in collaboration with the historical churches.

The organizers of the collection are mainly looking for durable foods with a warranty of at least half a year (sugar, oil, canned goods, flour, cocoa, tea, spices, sweets, dry pasta, biscuits, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise) in the Szeretetsdobozok, and they also welcome toiletries and cleaning products – mainly detergent, fabric softener, toothpaste, children and adult diapers, shampoo, shower gel.

With sugar-free or gluten-free products, such as sweeteners, sugar-free biscuits, and gluten-free pasta, donors can also consider those with food intolerances. Donations can be dropped off until December 22 at city institutions and companies, at Karakter and Myra Cafés, at the Family and Children’s Welfare Center, and at the collection box of the Kishátár út department store.

The volunteers will deliver the donations to those living in difficult conditions before Christmas.

Photo: László Papp