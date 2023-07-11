Mosquitoes will be exterminated in Hajdú-Bihar county this week

About 260 settlements and 75,000 hectares will have mosquito control this week – informed the National Directorate General of Disaster Management (OKF), which is responsible for the implementation of the mosquito control program.

In the following days, control of adult mosquitoes will take place in the counties of Békés, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Csongrád-Csanád, Hajdú-Bihar, Somogy and Vas, in the areas along the Danube in the capital, as well as in the areas of Komárom, Dunaújváros, Sopron and Szekszárd. The detailed list of settlements with the planned dates can be found on the website of disaster management, but the population can also find out about the works on the media platforms of the affected municipalities, says the announcement of the OKF.

According to the plan, in Hajdú-Bihar there will be ground, and chemical mosquito control at the following times and in the settlements.

Tuesday, July 11:

Hajdúszoboszló,

Balmazújváros,

Folyás,

Hortobágy,

Nagyhegyes,

Polgár.

Wednesday, July 12:

Debrecen,

Bakonszeg,

Görbeháza,

Hajdúnánás,

Komádi,

Nádudvar,

Tiszagyulaháza,

Zsáka.

Thursday, July 11:

Debrecen,

Berettyóújfalu,

Csökmő,

Darvas,

Esztár,

Gáborján,

Hajdúböszörmény,

Hencida,

Kismarja,

Körösszakál,

Körösszegapáti,

Magyarhomorog,

Pocsaj,

Szentpéterszeg,

Újiráz.

They added that they do not mow in rainy or windy weather, in which case the work will be carried out two days after the announced date.

According to the report, due to the wetter weather, the mosquito threat is stronger this year than last year, the biological control against the larvae started at the beginning of April, and since the beginning of May, the treatments to reduce the adult biting mosquitoes have also been ongoing. For the latter purpose, the so-called ULV process is used in most regions, during which the equipment mounted on the vehicle breaks the preparation into small droplets. The substance is applied in a very low dose in the evening and at night, so bees and other pollinating insects are not affected by the intervention. This year, it was necessary to intervene in more than a thousand settlements because of the insects, in some areas the specialists work on a recurring basis, every two weeks, they reminded.

They warned: in the high heat, the development of the mosquito larvae accelerates, and adults can appear in as little as a week. All mosquitoes lead a lifestyle tied to water, for many species, water surfaces accumulated in the living environment provide a habitat, so by eliminating and covering them, everyone can do something against the reproduction of mosquitoes, they emphasized.

(MTI)