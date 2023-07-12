Cold Front to Arrive on Wednesday

Thunderstorms are coming with a cold front today, even severe thunderstorms can occur in the country.

On Wednesday morning, it will still be partly to heavily cloudy, with fewer clouds in the south. Occasional showers and thunderstorms may occur. We can expect moderate southerly to southwesterly winds.

Clouds will become more intense in the afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms in the foreground of the incoming cold front, mainly in the west, northwest and northeast. Severe thunderstorms may also develop, accompanied by hail, downpours and temporarily strong gusty winds. Winds will be moderate to brisk in the southwest and west.

We have a hot day ahead, with highs in the 31 to 36 degree Celsius range

Temperatures may drop rapidly near thunderstorms.

From the late afternoon to the evening hours, a thunderstorm system may arrive from the west and northwest, so showers and thunderstorms are expected in the northern parts of the country. The system may be accompanied by downpours, hail and strong gusty winds.

Temperatures could drop to around 17 to 23 Celsius by the early hours of the morning.

metkep.hu

pixabay