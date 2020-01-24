Fourteen people arrested in Hajdú-Bihar

Events of 23 January in numbers:

The police caught fourteen people and took another twenty to various police stations on 23 January 2020.

Nine perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and three people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts.

Two foreign people were arrested for staying illegally in the country.

Two people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in eleven cases.

There were two traffic accidents from which both resulted in severe injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu