Selection process

The selection process has three rounds.

The open call for applications will run until 10 April 2020. Each applicant will be required to submit responses to a series of questions and upload a referee’s letter of endorsement. Finalists – drawn from every world region – will be short-listed and requested to submit short videos pitching their big ideas. In the final stage, a Global Jury will review the World Finalists’ big ideas and choose seven Young Champions of the Earth. The winners will be publicly announced and invited to attend the Champions of the Earth Award Ceremony.

The winners will be expected to implement their big ideas and act as ambassadors of cause at speaking opportunities, while providing regular progress updates in the form of videos and blogs that will be shared on this website.

Eligibility & Limitations

To be eligible to enter the 2020 Young Champions of the Earth competition (hereafter referred to as “the Competition”), applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 30 on 31 December 2020.

Additionally, each applicant must have at least 6 months of prior experience working on their environmental project.

Individuals who submitted applications in the 2019 cycle of the Competition are entitled to do so again in 2020. However, only one entry is allowed per person per year.

Employees of Covestro, CoalitionWILD, The Do School, any other Competition partners, the United Nations Environment Program (hereinafter “UN Environment”) and the immediate family members of such employees are not eligible to participate in the Competition, either as applicants or as sponsors. The term “immediate family” of such employees includes spouses, siblings, parents, children, grandparents and grandchildren, whether as “in-laws” or by current or past marriage(s), remarriage(s), adoption, co-habitation or other family extension, and any other persons residing at the same household as such employees, whether or not they are related to them.

Release

In participating in the Competition, each participant waives any and all claims of liability against UN Environment, its employees and agents, the Competition’s sponsors and their respective employees and agents, for any personal injury or loss that may occur from the conduct of, or their participation in, the Competition, or from the use of any prize monies or participation in any related trips or activities. Participants who are selected as prize winners must sign an official waiver form provided by UN Environment before their names will be announced as such.

Use of Personal Information

By participating in the Competition, all participants and winners who are allowed to do so by law agree to grant UN Environment permission to use their names, photographs, voices, videotape and related materials in connection with the promotion of the Competition and to waive any claims to royalties, rights or remuneration associated with any such use.

Taxes

Each winner is solely responsible for reporting any prize money he/she receives to his/her tax authorities and for paying any and all applicable taxes and/or other expenses related to the Competition.

Intellectual Property

By participating in the Competition, each applicant confirms that the ideas presented in his/her application are wholly his/her own.

In applying for the Competition, each applicant agrees that, if he/she is selected as a finalist, he/she will make public on the Young Champions website a written description of his/her project, as well as a short video explaining the project components.

UN Environment, Covestro and any other sponsors of the Competition will not seek to derive any commercial or economic benefit from the ideas or inventions included in any of the Competition applications, whether such ideas or inventions have been presented by winners or by non-winners.

Miscellaneous

Each winner must submit proof of eligibility to participate in the Competition and sign UN Environment’s release form to claim any prize associated with the Competition. UN Environment may substitute prizes, amend the Competition rules or discontinue the Competition at any time. UN Environment disclaims any responsibility to notify participants of any aspect related to the conduct of the Competition.

Applicable Rules

The conduct of the Competition is governed by the applicable regulations and rules of the United Nations and UN Environment, including those regarding the privileges and immunities of the United Nations, which UN Environment enjoys.

What makes a Young Champion of the Earth?

Our environment is under stress and the evidence is everywhere. It’s in the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the water we drink. It’s in our soils, rivers, oceans, and atmosphere. Some call it the defining challenge of our time.

The question is: What are you doing about it? Now more than ever, those of us who care for the natural world must stand up and be counted. Whether you’re an activist, educator, innovator or artist, we need you to challenge the status quo and fight for the health of our planet and its people.

If you have a powerful idea to protect or restore the environment; if you have a strong track record of instigating change; if you are unafraid of failure; and if you believe in a bright future for our planet, then you just might have what it takes to become a Young Champion of the Earth.

Selection criteria

In the first stage of the selection process, all applications will be judged by United Nations experts according to the following criteria:

The 3 Ps – The positive impact your big idea could have on the environment (planet) and society (people), and its financial viability (prosperity). The 3 Cs – Evidence that you are a curious, courageous, and colourful individual. Demonstrated commitment – It is important that you have already attempted to implement your big idea for at least 6 months and can outline achievements and/or developments to date. Endorsement – The strength of your referee’s recommendation.

